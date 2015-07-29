Wizz Air's logo is seen on the side of an aircraft parked on the tarmac at Budapest Airport July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

LONDON Eastern European-focused budget airline Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) said its annual profit could come in 10 million euros (7 million pounds) higher than a previous forecast due to robust demand for travel in the summer season.

Reporting its first-quarter results, the London-listed company upgraded its post-tax profit guidance for 2016 to between 175 million euros and 185 million euros from a range of 165 million euros to 175 million euros given in May.

The company said the upgrade came despite lower fuel prices feeding through into lower ticket prices in the market, a trend it said it expects to continue for the foreseeable future.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)