LONDON Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is set to unveil plans for a London market debt on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said, reviving listing plans for central and eastern Europe's largest budget airline.

Barclays, Citigroup and JP Morgan will lead the listing of Wizz, the source said on Wednesday. Reuters reported last summer that the three banks had been appointed but the share listing never occurred.

Wizz Air launched its first flight in 2004 and now has 16 operating bases in cities from Warsaw to Bucharest, offering more than 300 routes. The airline had sales of 766 million euros (620.1 million pounds) in 2012. Rival budget airlines easyJet and Ryanair are already listed on the London and Irish stock exchanges respectively.

Wizz Air was not immediately available for comment.

