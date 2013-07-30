LONDON Chip designer Wolfson Microelectronics posted a 13 percent rise in second-quarter revenue, towards the bottom of its guidance, after Galaxy S4 smartphone sales by its customer Samsung were not as strong as some expected.

The company, which specialises in audio technology, posted revenue of $45.4 million (29.6 million pounds) for the quarter - it was expecting $44 million to $54 million - and broadly flat gross profit of $19.7 million.

It said it expected its third-quarter revenue to be between $40 million and $50 million.

Chief executive Mike Hickey said: "Revenue growth moderated in the second quarter due to widely reported lower-than-expected end product sell-through at some key customers.

"We expect this to continue to impact revenue over the next few months, as customer inventory is run down, before growth resumes."

