Uber CEO says he must 'grow up' after argument with driver
((Editor's note: Please note language in 6th paragraph that may be offensive to some readers.))
LONDON Chip designer Wolfson Microelectronics posted a 13 percent rise in second-quarter revenue, towards the bottom of its guidance, after Galaxy S4 smartphone sales by its customer Samsung were not as strong as some expected.
The company, which specialises in audio technology, posted revenue of $45.4 million (29.6 million pounds) for the quarter - it was expecting $44 million to $54 million - and broadly flat gross profit of $19.7 million.
It said it expected its third-quarter revenue to be between $40 million and $50 million.
Chief executive Mike Hickey said: "Revenue growth moderated in the second quarter due to widely reported lower-than-expected end product sell-through at some key customers.
"We expect this to continue to impact revenue over the next few months, as customer inventory is run down, before growth resumes."
(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Brenda Goh)
((Editor's note: Please note language in 6th paragraph that may be offensive to some readers.))
Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday its cloud service was affected by the partial failure of a hosting platform, affecting a number of internet services and media outlets.
MEXICO CITY Mexico's telecoms regulator has discussed forcing billionaire Carlos Slim to legally separate part of his fixed-line unit Telmex from the rest of the company, people familiar with the matter said, a move that would intensify antitrust rules against the company.