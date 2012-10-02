LONDON The plumbing and building supplies group Wolseley (WOS.L) posted a 10 percent rise in full-year profit, underpinned by growth in its core U.S. business, and said it proposed a special dividend of 350 million pounds.

Wolseley, which operates the Plumb Center and Ferguson chains in the UK and the United States, said trading profit of its ongoing businesses for the year to July 31 was 658 million pounds, just below a company-compiled consensus of 662 million.

"Wolseley continues to be highly cash generative and we have adequate resources to fund future investment in the business alongside growth in ordinary dividends," Chief Executive Ian Meakins said on Tuesday, adding it was confident on progress in the year ahead.

Group revenue rose 5.4 percent to around 12.7 billion pounds, as 8 percent like-for-like growth in its core U.S. market helped ease the pain of struggling markets in Continental Europe, including France where the group is considering shutting its business.

Home building in the United States is expected to add to gross domestic product growth this year for the first time since 2005 as the house market continues its slow turnaround.

Wolseley's UK business sales fell 1 percent, while tough conditions in the Nordic region limited growth to just 1 percent. The firm said more cost cuts were planned there.

Shares in the FTSE 100 group, which proposed a final dividend of 40 pence, bringing the total for the year to 60p and 33 percent ahead of last year, closed at 2,683 pence on Monday.

(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Paul Sandle)