LONDON Plumbing and building supplies company Wolseley Plc (WOS.L) reported a sharp drop in third-quarter sales in Europe on Tuesday, sending its shares down sharply despite a strong performance in its North American businesses.

Wolseley's like-for-like sales in Nordic countries dropped by 1.7 percent, and by 6.1 percent in France, a drop that analysts said was responsible for the sell-off in the shares, which were down more than 4 percent at 0755 GMT on Tuesday.

Mark Howson, an analyst at Oriel Securities, said Wolseley's results were broadly in line with forecasts but Europe had disappointed.

"The share price may have gotten carried away quite a bit," Howson said. "With the difficult weather we've had in the UK and the Nordics, and looking at the situation in France, where obviously some stimulus measures have come off, hopes for a consensus shift to upwards have been slightly dashed."

John Martin, Wolseley's chief financial officer, attributed the disappointing European performance partly to bad weather on the continent this spring, which affects construction activity.

"Just today, you'd expect me as a CFO to be cautious on Europe," Martin told Reuters. "I'm not calling Europe one way or the other, I'm just cautious."

Wolseley, which operates the Plumb Centre and Ferguson chains in the UK and the United States, saw its trading profit increase by 10.3 percent in the third quarter, to 139 million pounds ($218.3 million).

That growth came on the back of a strong performance in North America, where like-for-like sales grew by 9.4 percent in the United States, by far Wolseley's single biggest division, and 7.9 percent in Canada.

Total like-for-like revenues in Wolseley's stores increased by 3.8 percent in the third quarter compared with the same period in 2011.

In the UK, which represents about 15 percent of Wolseley's sales, like-for-like revenue shrank by 0.4 percent.

The company credited the healthy Canadian oil, gas and mining sectors for growth in its industrial business there.

($1=0.6368 British pounds)

(Editing by Paul Sandle and Greg Mahlich)