LONDON Horror film "The Woman in Black", which starred Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe and topped the box office earlier this year, is being revived with a follow-up set some 40 years after the events of the original.

"The Woman in Black: Angels of Death" is based on a story recently completed by author Susan Hill and follows a couple who encounter the haunted Eel Marsh House, the setting for much of the action in the original.

The first film, which has earned an impressive $120 million (75 million pounds) in global ticket sales, was adapted from a novel by Hill of the same name and became the highest grossing British horror film of the last 20 years.

Hammer Films said it was developing the new picture, and screenwriter Jon Croker would adapt the script from Hill's story.

(Mike Collett-White; Editing by Steve Addison)