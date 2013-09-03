A passenger sits on a bus beneath an advert for short term loan company Wonga in London December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Short-term loan provider Wonga on Tuesday reported a 36 percent rise in 2012 profit, benefiting from a surge in applications by cash-strapped Britons - many of whom have had difficulty obtaining credit from mainstream banks.

Wonga, which has faced criticism from the head of the Church of England over its high interest charges, said it made a net profit after tax of 62.5 million pounds in 2012, with revenue rising by 67 percent to 309 million pounds.

Payday lenders have come under scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators concerned by the sky-high interest rates they charge on their loans, which are meant to be paid back when customers receive their wages.

Wonga, which charges an annual interest rate on its loans of 5,853 percent, provided 4 million loans last year, up 54 percent, and lent 1.2 billion pounds, up 68 percent.

