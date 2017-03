LONDON British energy services company John Wood Group (WG.L) said on Thursday it is on course to deliver "good growth" in the first half and is confident of hitting its forecast for core profit of 15 percent for the year.

Turbines division Wood Group GTS recovered from a sluggish first quarter, the company said in a statement.

The engineering and PSN operations, which provide services to energy projects, both also performed well.

The group's shares are up by about 7 percent this year, outperforming a struggling sector rattled by profit warnings from industry leaders Saipem (SPMI.MI) and Aker AKSO.OL.

