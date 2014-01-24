Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
Workspace Group Plc (WKP.L), a landlord for small businesses, said third-quarter rent per square foot rose 1.9 percent, boosted by stronger demand in London's growing real estate market.
The real estate investment trust provides office space to businesses under flexible lease agreements.
It said like-for-like rent roll - the rent received from each tenant - rose 1.8 percent to 0.9 million pounds ($1.50 million) in the three months ended December 31.
Occupancy remained stable at 90.7 percent, Workspace said.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu and Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
FRANKFURT Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech is set to lose his board seat at Porsche SE , in which Germany's billionaire families Porsche and Piech have pooled their holding in Europe's largest carmaker, a German weekly reported.
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday.