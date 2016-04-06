FTSE at three-week high, mid-caps hit fresh record
LONDON British shares gained on Tuesday, outpacing European markets, while mid and small-caps hit fresh record highs with strong gains from JD Sports and Balfour Beatty driving the index.
MOSCOW The World Bank does not necessarily see a large rise in oil prices if oil output freeze deal is reached between major oil producing nations later this month in Doha, Birgit Hansl, lead economist for Russia, told a briefing on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
LONDON British shares gained on Tuesday, outpacing European markets, while mid and small-caps hit fresh record highs with strong gains from JD Sports and Balfour Beatty driving the index.
HONG KONG The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Tuesday it had ordered the local branch of private bank Coutts & Co Ltd to pay a fine of HK$7 million (724,295 pounds) for breaching anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist rules.