WASHINGTON Following are comments from officials, academics and development experts on President Barack Obama's pick of Jim Yong Kim, president of Dartmouth College and a public health expert, to head the World Bank.

Nigeria has nominated Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who has won the backing of several African countries.

Following are comments from analysts on the two candidates:

HOMI KHARAS

Deputy director of global economic and development at Brookings Institution and a former chief economist of the Asia division at the World Bank:

"The good news is that we have two credible candidates. At a minimum to have two strong candidates, which is really what a choice should be about, with different experiences and different qualities permits the board of the World Bank to decide what they should focus on. They have been accused in the recent past of lacking in focus. Ngozi would focus on growth, focus on Africa, focus on jobs. Kim would focus on the provision of health and basic public services. I think it is appropriate to have the choice.

"He certainly has considerable practical experience working in developing countries and in running a major institution at Dartmouth the past three years," he said, adding that as an American of South Korean origin: "He has quite a compelling personal story."

Kharas also said health should be one of the priorities of the World Bank. It can focus on strengthening the systems and the capacity of health institutions in countries while other organizations like WHO can focus on disease.

ARVIND SUBRAMANIAN

Senior fellow at the Peterson Institute of International Economics and former assistant research director at the International Monetary Fund:

"(Kim) is a surprising choice because it is not clear what are the desirable qualities that he has for a job that needs someone of international public standing and with a broad development understanding. It is not obvious that he has those qualities to a demonstrable extent beyond (Nigerian Finance Minister) Ngozi.

"This choice in some ways is very backward-looking for the World Bank because it treats it as an institution that has been a lender for poor countries in the realm of health. It has to look beyond lending and look to middle income countries. This choice tends to view the bank as an old aid agency where the rich guys lend money to relieve sufficiently the poverty of the poor ones.

"It is not a slam dunk, it is not an obvious choice. You will see more of a debate, an assessment of the merits of the different candidates and the direction of the bank. But the decision allows that important debate to happen."

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION SPOKESMAN GREGORY HARTL

"(Kim) has always been a very good friend of the WHO and of global public health and he continued to be a very important collaborator while at Harvard and Dartmouth. He was instrumental in creating and launching an initiative that saw millions of people gaining access to anti-retro viral treatment for the first time. The initiative was really ground-breaking at the time, it was very ambitious."

SAMUEL WORTHINGTON, PRESIDENT AND CEO, INTERACTION

The largest U.S. alliance of non-governmental organizations:

"I applaud the appointment of someone with significant development experience. It shows the World bank will continue to focus on poverty. It is critical this focus remains inclusive and engages with civil societies around the world. Our push will be very much that he look beyond nation states to be broader, more globally inclusive. By having health experience it means he has the background to engage at the grass roots levels... his health experience provides him with a grounded approach to broader development issues."

DR. PAUL FARMER

Chairman, Dept. Of Global Health, Harvard University:

"Jim Yong Kim is an inspired nomination for the presidency of the World Bank. Having had the good fortune to train with Jim at Harvard, and to see him work in settings from inner-city Boston to the slums of Peru, from Haiti to Rwanda to the prisons of Siberia, I know that for three decades Jim has committed himself to breaking the cycle of poverty and disease. This has been his goal as a physician, a teacher, a policy maker, and a university president; it was ever his goal as a founder and director of Partners In Health, which now operates in more than a dozen countries and informs his teaching and writing. He has worked in rural villages and squatter settlements just as he has worked in the halls of power and privilege.

"Again and again, we his friends and colleagues have seen Jim imagine a better future, one that harnesses new technologies and older but sound notions of justice and equity, and links this vision to much more than talk and reports and studies. Jim is all about delivery and about delivering on promises often made but too seldom kept. I can think of no one more able to help families, communities, and entire nations break out of poverty, which is the stated goal of the World Bank. As poverty continues to claim lives, and as inequality deepens, the Bank--and other institutions charged with lessening poverty--need bold and experienced thinkers and implementers like Jim Kim. Alas, he's one of a kind."

DON BERWICK, former head administrator at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services:

"I think it's a brilliant appointment. Jim is one of the most creative leaders in the world when it comes to development and health care... I think this will be a great gift to the development world.

"For virtually his entire career Jim's been a change agent... He earned the trust of political and private leaders."

