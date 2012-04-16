WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner on Monday welcomed the World Bank's selection of American health expert Jim Yong Kim as the organization's next president, saying his background would be valuable in advancing the bank's work.

"His deep development background coupled with his dedication to forging consensus will help breathe new life into the World Bank's efforts to secure fast economic growth that is widely shared," Geithner said in a statement.

Directors of the World Bank selected 52-year-old Kim over Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Earlier, former Colombia finance minister Jose Antonio Ocampo withdrew his bid for the job.

