WASHINGTON The World Bank board on Friday launched the nomination process to select a new president to succeed Robert Zoellick at the global development lender and said it expects to name the top choice by April 2012.

The board said nominees by member countries should be submitted by March 23, after which it will draw up a short list of three names. Zoellick announced on Wednesday he would not seek a second term and will step down on June 30.

Developing countries have for years pressed for a greater voice in leading global financial institutions and are likely to stress the importance of a competitive process, but the United States is still widely expected to retain its hold on the job.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, Editing by Gary Crosse)