ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE The White House on Wednesday declined to comment on possible successors to Robert Zoellick as president of the World Bank, who has announced his intention to step down from the international development organization on June 30.

White House press secretary Jay Carney said President Barack Obama appreciated Zoellick's service to the United States and the international community, but Carney would go no further.

"I do not have any information for you regarding possible successors," he told reporters travelling with the president aboard Air Force One. Zoellick's announcement raises questions on whether the United States will insist on holding on to a job that has always gone to an American.

