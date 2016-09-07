Payment processor Worldpay Group Plc's (WPG.L) largest investors have raised about 987 million pounds through an accelerated share placement, underwriter BofA Merrill Lynch said.

A company jointly owned by funds managed by Advent International Corp and Bain Capital LLC, sold 350 million ordinary shares for 282 pence each, representing a discount of 4.2 percent on Worldpay's Tuesday close.

Shares in Worldpay were down 3.5 percent at 284 pence at 0701 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

The two funds will jointly own a 10.7 percent stake in Worldpay, which had the biggest flotation on the London Stock Exchange last year.

The investors had a 28.22 percent stake in Worldpay as of April 11, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Besides BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays Bank, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley served as underwriters for the offering.

