LONDON Books have opened for the London stock market flotation of UK payments processing firm Worldpay, with the company seeking a market capitalisation of up to 5.2 billion pounds, a bookrunner said on Thursday.

The company, owned by private equity firms Advent and Bain, said in September that it would seek to raise net proceeds of around 890 million pounds to pay down debt.

Worldpay expects to reduce its net debt from 2.345 billion pounds to around 1.5 billion pounds, said a source close to the company .

Worldpay previously turned down a bid from French payments company Ingenico for as much as 6.6 billion pounds, a person familiar with the situation previously told Reuters. It is now seeking a market capitalisation of 4.5-5.2 billion pounds, giving it an enterprise value of 6-6.7 billion pounds, the bookrunner and source said.

(Reporting By Freya Berry and Emiliano Mellino, editing by David Evans)