LONDON WPP (WPP.L), the world's largest advertising group, has recently opened negotiations with investors over a possible pay increase for its chief executive, Sir Martin Sorrell, the Guardian reported on Friday.

The newspaper reported that an increase of as much 50 percent has been proposed and could take his salary to 1.5 million pounds, but a spokesman for the company said that no exact numbers had been mentioned yet.

Sorrell has not had a pay rise since January 2007, but the company said in its annual report that it would look to increase his salary and incentives to keep pace with market rivals.

Sorrell's base salary had been due to be reviewed in November 2008, but he refused any increase to his pay in light of difficult business conditions.

A WPP spokesman confirmed the company was going through the very early stages of negotiation and that its compensation committee intended to consult share owners before finalising proposals.

"As we said in our most recent annual report, Sir Martin Sorrell's base salary has been unchanged since 1 January 2007 and Sir Martin declined a review due in November 2008 because of business conditions at the time," the spokesman said.

"We also said that the compensation committee considered that an increase in base salary and adjustments to incentive opportunities were appropriate."

