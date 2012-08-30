LONDON WPP (WPP.L), the world's largest advertising group, cut its annual growth forecast on Thursday, saying that customers in the United States and western Europe were becoming increasingly cautious on their marketing spend.

Despite reporting a near 12 percent rise in first-half profits, the company cut its like-for-like revenue growth forecast for the year to 3.5 percent just four months after raising it to more than 4 percent.

The share price was down 3 percent at 809 pence by 10:35 a.m. British time, off an earlier low of 789.5 pence and after a strong run-up ahead of the results.

The trimmed forecast also comes in what should be a strong year for WPP, with spending boosted by the U.S. election, the London Olympics and Euro 2012 soccer tournament.

"Q2 was a little bit slower in the U.S. and western continental Europe," Chief Executive Martin Sorrell told Reuters. "The first quarter was strong. But now it is not a lack of confidence, it is uncertainty.

"Clients understandably continue to demand increased effectiveness and efficiency, i.e. better value for money," the group said.

Analysts said the slowdown in organic revenue growth came as a surprise, particularly in the United States where it turned negative in the second quarter, following a good set of net new business wins.

However the results follow similarly cautious comments from rivals Publicis (PUBP.PA) and Omnicom (OMC.N), who have also posted results hit by the fallout from Europe's debt crisis.

"This trend is likely to be a key focus for investors, but we would expect some U.S. improvement in the second half given factors such as PR revenues picking up around the election," UBS analysts said in a note.

WPP said it had benefited from increased advertising and promotional spending across most of its major geographic and functional sectors but clients continued to demand increased effectiveness and efficiency.

In the second quarter revenue growth slowed in north America and Western Europe but improved in Britain, while Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and central and eastern Europe remained the strongest markets.

It had estimated net new business billings of 2.48 billion pounds ($3.93 billion) in the first half of the year, more than double that in the first half of last year.

Its headline operating margin hit 11.5 percent, up 0.5 margin points, and in line with the full-year target, meaning that headline profit before tax was up almost 12 percent and the dividend up 18 percent.

"It's the same pattern as last year with a slightly lower growth rate," Sorrell said. "We'll still have record results and the business goes from strength to strength."

($1=0.6318 pounds)

