LONDON WPP raised its forecasts on Friday after growth in emerging markets and digital ads boosted the world's largest advertising group at the start of a key year featuring a summer Olympic Games and a U.S. Presidential election.

WPP said like-for-like revenue rose 4.0 percent in the first quarter and it now expected full-year revenue to rise more than 4 percent, having previously forecast around 4 percent.

The solid start was echoed by Aegis, a marketing group specialising in digital communications and media buying, which posted first-quarter organic revenue growth of 8.1 percent.

Both British groups benefited from strong growth in Asia Pacific and other emerging markets, while Aegis continued its strong momentum in the Americas, where it saw 20 percent organic growth.

"It is a case of so far so good," WPP chief executive Sorrell told Reuters. "We feel pretty good. We are up across the board."

WPP said it had been boosted by strong demand in faster-growing markets, adding western Europe had been better than expected, even though conditions were tough in some countries.

Sorrell has said that many companies around the world have chosen to invest in their brand to defend or grow market share in recent years, as they are still cautious about investing in more permanent factors such as staff numbers.

"WPP has had a strong quarter, to the extent that it has increased its outlook for the year," said Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers. "Its exposure to emerging markets continues to pay dividends, whilst even in its home British market progress is solid."

Aegis chief executive Jerry Buhlmann said he expected the group to deliver sector-leading organic revenue growth.

"In the first quarter of 2012, which was our first full quarter as a focused media and digital communications specialist, Aegis delivered excellent organic revenue growth, particularly in the face of a sector-leading top line performance in the prior year period.

WPP shares were down 0.1 percent at 0900 GMT, while Aegis was up 0.6 percent.

