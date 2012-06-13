LONDON WPP (WPP.L) made a strong start to the year, the world's largest advertising group said ahead of a shareholder meeting that will be overshadowed by a big pay rise for Chief Executive Martin Sorrell that has fuelled investor disquiet at soaring executive pay.

"2012 has started well with all geographies and sectors growing revenues," Chairman Philip Lader said in a statement to be delivered to shareholders and an annual meeting in Dublin on Wednesday.

"Operating profit is above budget and last year and the increase in margin is in line with the group's full year margin target of 0.5 margin points improvement."

Shares in the group were down 1 percent at 760 pence by 11.12 a.m, little changed on the 759 pence level at which they had been trading ahead of publication of the statement.

A number of advisory groups and leading shareholders at WPP say they will vote against a proposed 60 percent increase in Sorrell's pay because it far exceeds the scale of returns enjoyed by investors.

Far from shirking the fight, Sorrell has argued that he deserves his 6.8 million pound pay for turning WPP into the world's leading advertising group with more than 160,000 employees across 108 countries.

He has also noted that he has much of his personal wealth tied up in WPP in the form of a 1.4 percent stake worth over 130 million pounds and argued that his pay should be in line with CEOs at other major global media groups.

The pay rise comes after bosses at major British retailers such as Sainsbury and Tesco took pay cuts and following a round of high profile shareholder revolts over pay at companies like Barclays (BARC.L), Inmarsat (ISA.L) and Prudential (PRU.L).

The so-called "shareholder spring" has also led some executives such as Aviva (AV.L) boss Andrew Moss, and Sly Bailey, head of newspaper group Trinity Mirror (TNI.L), to quit.

(Reporting by Paul Hoskins; Editing by Adveith Nair)