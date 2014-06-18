WPP Chief Executive Martin Sorrell poses for a photo during an interview with Thomson Reuters at the World Economic Forum on Latin America in Panama City April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

CANNES France WPP, the world's biggest advertising group, has seen stronger demand from clients both in the United States and parts of Europe, Chief Executive Martin Sorrell said on Wednesday.

Speaking to Reuters at the annual Cannes Lions industry gathering, Sorrell said current trading was even stronger than in the first quarter, when WPP posted a much better than expected 7 percent like-for-like rise in revenue. "I think we are stronger than the first quarter. April was strong, May was not as strong as April but satisfactory, and at the revenue level very strong," he said.

"The second quarter if anything will be the same or better than the first quarter."

Meanwhile U.S. group IPG's chief executive Michael Roth declined to comment on second-quarter trading on Wednesday but said the economic backdrop, particularly in the United States, was increasing his confidence in his outlook for the company's performance this year.

"Based on the first quarter, we were on track to deliver our objectives of at least 3 to 4 percent organic growth and at least 100 basis-point margin expansion," he told Reuters in Cannes.

"Look at the macroeconomic environment. It's solid. It's consistent with what our objectives were for the full year."

IPG, which owns agencies Deutsche and McCann, came second only to WPP in terms of revenue growth in the first quarter, beating Publicis and Omnicom with like-for-like growth of 6.6 percent.

Roth said it was nice to see some growth in continental Europe in the first quarter, and he expected the region to deliver like-for-like growth of about 1 percent for the year.

Sorrell, whose WPP owns GroupM, Ogilvy & Mather and JWT, said demand was stronger in established markets like the United States, Britain, and Germany, while some emerging markets, which he has long championed, had seen their faster rates of growth slow.

"The faster growth markets are slower growth, but they are still faster than the slower growth markets, which have got faster," he said.

WORLD CUP

Brazil, however, was seeing a boost from demand for advertising around the World Cup soccer tournament.

"The World Cup has certainly helped in Brazil and it is turning out to be a great tournament despite the infrastructure issues people were worried about," he said. "On the field it's very good."

Fresh from seeing IPG agency FCB Brasil win a Mobile Grand Prix at Cannes Lions for its work on skincare products firm Beiersdorf's Nivea brand, Roth was also positive on Latin America.

"The World Cup is a one-off, it's a big one, but the real strength in that market is not just the World Cup it's the overall economic environment that's there," he said.

Sorrell said that of other faster-growth markets, India was performing well, despite the distractions of elections, while China, which was flat in the first quarter, had "a good April and an OK May".

He took WPP into emerging markets faster and more aggressively than some rivals and said he continued to favour them, with another deal expected to be announced in days.

"The slowing down of those markets gives us more opportunity (to do deals)," he said.

