CAMBRIDGE WPP (WPP.L), the world's largest advertising group, said trading in August was in line with the first seven months of the year and it has not seen any reason to lower its outlook for 2012.

Chief executive Martin Sorrell, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Royal Television Society conference, said on Friday WPP would have finalised budgets for 2012 in mid-December.

Asked if he had seen anything to change the outlook for 2012, he said: "Not yet, but it would be unrealistic to believe that all the stuff that you (journalists) put out does not have an impact. They are human beings and they are going to be more cautious."

Sorrell has previously told Reuters clients invariably budget on an annual basis and therefore he did not expect a drop-off this year.

Trading in August was "pretty much in line with the first seven months, so no shocks yet," he said, adding that free-to-air TV advertising had remained strong. The group has also been boosted this year by strength in the United States and faster growing markets such as China and India.

Like-for-like sales were up 5.9 percent for the first seven months, WPP said in August, which put it slightly below its recently upgraded annual forecast of at least 6 percent growth.

Sorrell repeated his belief that client spending in 2012 would be supported by events such as the London Olympics and U.S. Presidential election. He was more cautious about what happens in 2013, when the U.S. president has to tackle the deficit.

In terms of different technologies, Sorrell said he was slightly concerned about attempts to monetise the huge audience on social networks, as it was often not the right context to receive adverts, and advertising via Apple's (AAPL.O) iPad has been trickier than expected.

"The hurdles that we had to jump in terms of developing the creative for the iPad were higher than we thought before everybody got into it," he said. "Therefore by definition, the supply was limited.

"It could have been greater and it may change over time. We are both missing an opportunity. There is an opportunity to develop more revenue for media channels that need the revenue and more opportunities for our clients."

WPP shares were up 0.7 percent at 12:55 p.m., in line with the broader London blue-chip market .FTSE.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Dan Lalor)