Sir Martin Sorrell, Chief Executive Officer of WPP, gestures during the session 'The BBC World Debate: A Richer World, but for Whom?' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

LONDON Britain's WPP (WPP.L), the world's biggest advertising company, reiterated its full-year net sales target on Monday after posting an acceleration in third-quarter trading due to easier comparatives and solid demand in Europe and the United States.

WPP, which handles the advertising needs of brands such as Ford and Unilever, reported third-quarter like-for-like net sales growth of 3.3 percent, compared with 2.3 percent in the first half.

It noted that it would be characteristically cautious about the fourth quarter but reiterated its full-year target of over 3 percent net sales growth.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)