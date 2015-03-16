Sir Martin Sorrell, Chief Executive Officer of WPP, gestures during the session 'The BBC World Debate: A Richer World, but for Whom?' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

LONDON WPP (WPP.L) Chief Executive Martin Sorrell is set to receive shares worth 36 million pounds this year as part of a scheme dependent on the company's performance, the British firm said on Monday.

WPP, the world's largest advertising firm, said Sorrell had received 2.3 million shares as part of a scheme dating back to 2010.

One of Britain's highest paid executives, Sorrell has previously been on the receiving end of shareholder protests over the scale of his pay. He received shares worth 22.7 million pounds last year as part of an overall remuneration package of 29.8 million pounds.

WPP said the payout followed a five year period when the company's market capitalisation increased by 133 percent, meaning Sorrell, chief executive for the last 29 years, will receive the maximum payout.

