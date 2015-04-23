LONDON Britain's WPP (WPP.L), the world's biggest advertising company, said it was on track for its full-year like-for-like net sales target after winning new work, despite posting a slight slowdown in the first-quarter.

WPP, which counts the likes of Ford, Unilever and Microsoft among its clients, reported a 3.3 percent rise in 2014 like-for-like net sales and a 3.9 percent rise in January.

On Thursday it posted first-quarter growth of 2.5 percent but said this still fitted within its forecast for the full-year as it expects growth to accelerate over time. It said profits and margin were well above target.

Analysts said the British group, run by the high-profile businessman Martin Sorrell, had faced tough comparatives in the first quarter and welcomed the reiteration of the full-year outlook and the near $1 billion of net new business it announced.

The measurement more commonly used by its peers, like-for-like revenue, was up 5.2 percent in the period, in line with rival Omnicom (OMC.N), the No. 1 U.S. advertising company, and ahead of France's Publicis (PUBP.PA) which posted growth of 0.9 percent.

