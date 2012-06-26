LONDON British engineering and design group WS Atkins (ATKW.L) wants to expand in Southeast Asia to target a growing number of architecture, urban planning and rail projects in the region, its Europe and Asia Pacific chief executive told Reuters.

Atkins is aiming to reduce its exposure in Britain over the next three years to about a quarter of group sales, from nearly a half, in favour of high-growth overseas markets.

The United States, where infrastructure investment looks set to increase, remains a key market, but Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam also offer attractive opportunities, Chris Birdsong said in an interview.

"We are working closely with UK Trade & Investment and looking at how to develop in Malaysia and Indonesia. We see those as great opportunities," he said.

"In Vietnam we are very much focused on the architecture of hotels and mixed-use facilities. We do see signs that it's growing."

Birdsong added that Atkins has also identified opportunities for rail-related services across all three countries.

In Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy, momentum behind a government overhaul of its roads, railways and ports is growing after a long-awaited land acquisition bill was passed in December.

About 10 percent of Atkins' revenue already comes from its Asia Pacific and Europe region. The largely organic expansion will involve new operations in each country being supported by the company's Hong Kong, India and Singapore arms.

Atkins, which helped to build London's 2012 Olympic site and is renovating New York's Statue of Liberty, has also been pursuing government-backed metro, motorway and airport projects in India, Birdsong said, having previously used the region as an export-only centre for work in Britain, the Middle East and United States.

The group has about 2,000 staff in Hong Kong and mainland China, and Atkins said that its businesses there stand to prosper from healthy levels of infrastructure growth as China's swelling population drives demand for master planning and architecture services around new and regenerated urban projects.

Chinese media reports in May said that approvals for infrastructure investment would be fast-tracked by the government to combat a slowdown in the economy.

"China's only just begun," Birdsong said. "There will be continual growth, and that'll be the new growth; the new cities, the new developments; and then there'll be all the regeneration brown-field growth that will happen in the big cities."

Finance director Heath Drewett told Reuters this month that Atkins planned to broaden its financing over the next year to aid expansion in fast-growing energy, commercial aerospace, defence and security sectors around the world.

On June 14 the group posted an underlying pretax profit of 101.6 million pounds ($158 million) in the year to March 31, with operating profit in its Asia Pacific and Europe division falling 1.7 percent as tough conditions in Ireland and Portugal weighed on progress elsewhere. ($1 = 0.6427 British pounds)

(Editing by David Goodman)