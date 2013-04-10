LONDON WS Atkins (ATKW.L) said on Wednesday that it expects its full year results to be slightly ahead of market expectations after strong trading in its UK division.

The firm said that improved momentum and a higher margin in the second half in Britain will help it deliver slightly better-than-expected results for the year ended 31 March 2013.

Analysts were forecasting a pretax profit of 100 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters poll, slightly lower than the 102 million pounds it made last year.

But Atkins added that margins in its consultancy business in North America were squeezed by the need to sub-contract services, while its North American construction management business Peter Brown will report a loss of around 6 million pounds for the year as a result of closing out legacy contracts.

Previously reported delays in settling payment on some of its contracts in the Middle East were also ongoing, the company said.

Government commitments to large infrastructure projects in countries like Qatar and Saudi Arabia have meant that the Middle East went from less than 2 percent of Atkins' group revenue in 2002 to 13 percent in 2012.

In February the firm sold its UK highways division to Swedish-based construction group Skanska for 18 million pounds as part of a drive to focus on higher growth areas of the business like the Middle East.

Atkins on Wednesday also said there were opportunities in Britain, including electrification of the rail network, airport development and aerospace.

($1 = 0.6538 British pounds)

(Reporting By Christine Murray; Editing by Paul Sandle)