GENEVA Talks on a worldwide trade agreement at the World Trade Organization in Geneva have reached an impasse due to last-minute backtracking but a deal may still be possible, WTO chief Roberto Azevedo said on Tuesday.

After the failure of talks at the level of ambassadors, the fate of the deal to streamline customs procedures and speed up global trade now hinges on whether ministers can overcome the remaining differences at a WTO conference in Bali next month.

"The process in Geneva is over... At the ambassador level, the technical level, this is as close as it gets. It requires political calls," Azevedo told a news conference after 10 weeks of talks that ran out of time on Monday.

However, an overwhelming majority of the WTO's 159 members have said agreement on a deal is too close for them to give up now and they want the negotiation to succeed, he added.

Azevedo's spokesman Keith Rockwell said he would be working the telephones feverishly to try to bring ministers to agreement before the WTO's biennial conference in Bali, which runs from Dec 3 to Dec 6.

The International Chamber of Commerce says the deal would add $960 billion (594 billion pounds) to the world economy and create 21 million jobs, 18 million of them in developing countries. It would also revive confidence in the WTO as a forum for trade negotiations.

Unresolved issues include an Indian crop stockpiling plan that is exempt from WTO subsidy rules and a challenge to the U.S. economic embargo on Cuba.

