A group of right-wing activists enters Yasukuni Shrine on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two in Tokyo August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People pray at Yasukuni Shrine on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two in Tokyo August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

South Korean President Park Geun-hye speaks during a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule, following the end of World War Two, on Liberation Day in Seoul, South Korea, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Men bow before entering Yasukuni Shrine on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two in Tokyo August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) walks past Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko during a memorial service ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two at Budokan Hall in Tokyo August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) delivers a speech next to Empress Michiko after they offer a moment of silence to the war dead during a memorial service ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two at Budokan Hall in Tokyo August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) bows in front of Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko during a memorial service ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two, at Budokan Hall in Tokyo August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Support for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has bounced in the first poll conducted after he expressed "utmost grief" for the suffering Japan caused during World War Two in a speech marking the 70th anniversary of Japan's defeat.

Abe said on Friday he upheld past official apologies for the war, but the conservative leader said future generations should not have to keep apologising for the mistakes of the past.

In the survey by Kyodo news agency published on Saturday, support for Abe's government rose to 43.2 percent from 37.7 percent in the previous poll in July, a result likely to reinforce the view that he is set to win re-election as Liberal Democratic Party leader in a September party election.

The disapproval rating fell 5.2 percentage points to 46.4 percent, although it still surpassed the support rate.

The survey showed 44.2 percent of those polled viewed Abe's 70th anniversary statement favourably, exceeding 37 percent who didn't.

Abe's ratings started dropping sharply after scholars told a parliamentary panel in June that legislation ending a ban on the military fighting overseas to defend a friendly country would violate Japan's post-war, pacifist constitution.

The legislation passed parliament's lower house in July and is now before the upper chamber.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Nick Macfie)