SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Saturday that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's speech marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two contained "regrettable elements", but she did not elaborate.

Park, in a speech marking the 70th anniversary of the end of Japan's colonial rule, that she would focus on his remarks that Japan would uphold statements of apology made by previous cabinets over the country's wartime conduct

Park also said she hoped Tokyo would resolve issues regarding honour and dignity of Korean girls and women forced work in Japan's military brothels during World War Two.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe)