XenoPort Inc XNPT.O said it agreed with its marketing partner GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) (GSK.N) to end their collaboration on Horizant, a drug to treat restless legs syndrome.

Glaxo will return all rights to the drug to XenoPort by April 30 and buy $20 million worth XenoPort shares at $10.86 per share -- a 46 percent premium to the stock's Wednesday close.

XenoPort also has the option to require Glaxo to purchase up to an additional $20 million of shares.

The companies have been in a legal battle over the drug after XenoPort alleged in January that Glaxo had breached a contractual obligation.

XenoPort, however, said on Thursday that Glaxo fulfilled its contractual obligations on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of Horizant.

Glaxo will also continue to fully fund the costs associated with the management and conduct of trials initiated by it.

