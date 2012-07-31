A logo of the Swiss mining company Xstrata is pictured at its headquaters in Zug, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Romina Amato

SYDNEY Global miner Xstrata XTA.L will boost copper production in Australia by 140,000 tonnes over the next five years from a new mine, which will also yield more than a half-million tonnes of iron ore, the company said on Tuesday.

The tonnages will come from Xstrata's Mount Margaret mine, which it acquired last year for A$175 million (117.1 million pounds), and get processed for export at the company's larger Ernest Henry project in Australia's north east.

In addition to copper, Xstrata expects the Mount Margaret mine to yield 560,000 tonnes of iron ore in concentrate and 83,000 ounces of gold over the five years.

Xstrata in 2009 allocated A$589 million to upgrade its Ernest Henry copper mining project and construct an associated iron ore plant, extending the life of the operation until 2024.

Unlike many of its peers, including Vale (VALE5.SA), Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) (RIO.L) and BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L), which count on iron ore for a large part of revenue, Xstrata holds little in the way of iron ore assets.

In 2011, Xstrata paid A$532 million for Mauritania iron ore prospector Sphere Minerals and owns 50 percent in the Zanaga iron ore prospect in the Republic of Congo

In contrast, it is the world's fourth-biggest copper producer and has earmarked $7 billion to mine more of the red metal. Most of that money will be spent on copper mining in South America.

Australia & New Zealand Bank has changed its copper forecast for 2012, saying it now expects a global supply deficit of 63,000 tonnes versus an earlier forecast of 170,000 tonnes, citing slower demand in China.

Next year, it forecasts a supply surplus of around 420,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)