LONDON Anglo-Swiss miner Xstrata XTA.L said it was set to sell $3 billion (1 billion pounds) worth of bonds and planned to use the proceeds to repay debt and for general corporate purposes.

The FTSE 100 company said on Friday that it planned to launch $3 billion worth of notes in four tranches with maturities of 3 years, 5 years, 10 years and 30 years through its subsidiary Xstrata Finance.

Shares in Xstrata closed at 1,031.5 pence on Thursday, valuing the company at 30.6 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Sarah Young)