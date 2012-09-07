LONDON Commodities trader Glencore, which earlier unexpectedly adjourned a shareholder vote on its bid for miner Xstrata, said in a statement it was "considering its options" and would update the market in due course.

In a brief statement shortly after the meeting in Zug, Switzerland was put back on Friday, Glencore gave no detail on the options it was considering for the $34 billion offer.

In an unusual move, Glencore has also asked for its shares to be temporarily suspended in London and Hong Kong. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Sinead Cruise)