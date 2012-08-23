Oil slips nearly 1 percent on concerns over rising U.S. output
NEW YORK Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.
LONDON Qatar, the second-largest shareholder in takeover target Xstrata XTA.L, has bought almost 24 million pounds of additional shares in the miner, lifting its holding to over 12 percent and raising the stakes in a standoff with rival investor Glencore (GLEN.L).
Glencore, Xstrata's largest shareholder with 34 percent, is offering 2.8 new shares for every Xstrata share held to secure a tie-up it hopes will create a mining and trading powerhouse. Qatar said last month it was demanding a ratio of 3.25.
Qatar has been incrementally raising its stake in Xstrata since late July, when it owned just under 11 percent.
Glencore earlier this week made its strongest suggestion yet that it could walk away from its $30 billion bid for Xstrata, saying it was not a "must-do" deal.
Xstrata shareholders are due to vote on the deal on September 7.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques)
NEW YORK Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.
BERLIN Europe should impose punitive tariffs on imports from the United States if President Donald Trump acts to shield U.S. industries from foreign competitors, a senior ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a newspaper interview.
MILAN Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.