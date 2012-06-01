The logo of Glencore is seen in front of the company's headquarters in the Swiss town of Zug May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A logo of the Swiss mining company Xstrata is pictured at its headquaters in Zug, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Romina Amato

LONDON Two of Xstrata's top 10 shareholders lashed out on Friday at the miner's "excessive" plans to pay a $46 million retention package to its CEO, threatening its big-ticket takeover by Glencore (GLEN.L).

Mick Davis is slated to receive a three-year retention deal worth almost 30 million pounds if Xstrata's $30 billion takeover by the commodities trader proceeds.

Initial surprise at the size of the so-called "golden handcuffs" unveiled on Thursday has quickly evolved into anger, with several minority shareholders claiming that the incentives offered to Davis and a slew of other executives were a direct attack on the principles of good corporate governance.

David Cumming, Standard Life Investments's Head of Equities, said the proposed salaries and "excessive retention payments" lacked any performance requirement and were "unacceptable and depressing."

"This document makes supporting Glencore's already inadequate offer for Xstrata even less palatable. Consequently we still believe it should be opposed," he added.

Fellow top investor Fidelity Worldwide Investment echoed SLI's negative standpoint.

"The terms of the pay arrangements associated with the merger of Glencore and Xstrata are provocative and insensitive given the current climate," said Dominic Rossi, Global CIO Equities, Fidelity Worldwide Investment.

"In effect the interests of management have been placed ahead of those of shareholders."

A third investor, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: "This goes against every corporate governance principle - the idea he's being paid a retainer to stay and there's no performance metrics attached."

The controversy surrounding Davis's retention package has deflected considerable attention away from the blockbuster fees investment banks and advisors are set to earn should the deal complete as planned in the third quarter.

The two companies face a bill of as much as $200 million, with banks receiving up to $130 million in a bumper windfall that has also irked shareholders.

"It's a high-priced service for what is essentially a list of emails and telephone numbers and a vow not to write any research during the deal," a top 40 investor said.

Another fund manager, among Xstrata's top 50 stockholders, criticised the firm for robbing investors of the right to vote down the payouts without scuppering the entire takeover.

More than a third of voting shareholders rejected pay plans at Xstrata's annual meeting earlier this month, as fund managers shook off a reputation for turning a blind eye to excessive pay in a boardroom backlash dubbed the "shareholder spring".

"You cannot vote against the pay without voting against the deal and we don't like bundled resolutions," the investor said.

"The retention deal looks excessive, and is hardly in keeping with the spirit of restraint that we have been asking all companies to show," he added.

Glencore confirmed it is offering 2.8 new shares for every Xstrata share held. Xstrata's investors will vote on the bid on July 12, leaving the companies just a matter of weeks to persuade naysayers to back the union.

"Mergers are risky at the best of times ...these are larger than life leaders so there's no idea of how it will turn out," the third investor added, predicting serious clashes between management and shareholders at future annual meetings.

(Editing by David Cowell)