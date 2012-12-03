Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
A CME Group Inc (CME.O) probe into ex-Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) bond trader Glenn Hadden pertains to "technical risk management activity" in 2008, a lawyer for Hadden said on Monday.
Hadden, who is now head of global interest rates trading at Morgan Stanley (MS.N), is being investigated by the CME for trades he made in Treasury bond futures, according a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority document. Hadden joined Morgan Stanley in March 2011 and was at Goldman at the time when those trades occurred.
"The CME matter concerns technical risk management activity in a one-minute period four years ago during which Mr. Hadden acted properly and followed established market practice," Hadden's lawyer, James Benjamin of Akin Gump, said in a statement. "There is no legal or factual basis for any suggestion of market manipulation."
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings release, including details of a multi-billion charge related to cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear arm.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.