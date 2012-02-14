Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO Yahoo Inc was surprised that its Asian partners, China's Alibaba and Japan's Softbank Corp, were walking away from negotiations on a tax-free sale of Yahoo's Asian assets and remained open to talks on other deals, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.
The once-dominant U.S. Internet giant remained open to alternative deal structures, including a taxable transaction, the source added.
Yahoo had not been informed that the original, proposed deal -- a so-called tax-free or cash-rich split-off -- was officially dead, the source said, on condition of anonymity.
(Reporting By Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
RIO DE JANEIRO The largest shareholders of Vale SA have decided to dissolve an investment holding company through which they controlled the world's biggest iron ore producer for 20 years, newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.