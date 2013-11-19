Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
SAN FRANCISCO Yahoo Inc said it has increased its share repurchase authorization by $5 billion (£3.1 billion) and that it planned to offer $1 billion in convertible notes.
Shares of Yahoo increased 1.6 percent to $35.17 in afterhours trading on Tuesday following the announcement.
Yahoo has aggressively repurchased its common stock in recent quarters using cash obtained from selling a portion of its stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group. In the first nine months of 2013, Yahoo spent $3.1 billion on share buybacks.
The buybacks have helped boost Yahoo's shares roughly 74 percent this year, even as the Web portal's revenue growth has remained stagnant amid competition from Facebook Inc, Google Inc and Twitter Inc.
Yahoo said the convertible notes will be due in 2018, with interest payable semi-annually in arrears on June 1 and December 1 of each year, beginning on June 1, 2014.
The interest rate and other terms of the senior unsecured notes will be determined at the time of pricing Yahoo said. The company also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes the right to buy an additional $150 million in notes.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Bernard Orr)
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal has invested $500 million in Snapchat owner Snap Inc , according to a memo on Friday, its latest move aimed at driving digital growth as more viewers go online for their favorite content.