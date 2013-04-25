Juniper's Gary Clark joins Tesla as chief information officer
Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc , joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
Yahoo Inc Chairman Fred Amoroso is resigning effective immediately, the struggling Internet company announced on Thursday.
Amoroso will be replaced in the chairman role by director Maynard Webb Jr. on an interim basis until the company's annual shareholder meeting on June 25.
Amoroso, a former IBM Corp executive, will remain on the board of directors until the meeting, Yahoo said.
In a statement on Thursday, Amoroso said he had informed the Yahoo board when he became chairman in May 2012 that he intended to serve only one year "in order to help Yahoo during a critical time of transformation."
Since that time, he noted that the company has hired former Google executive Marissa Mayer as its chief executive, revamped its management team and released new products.
Shares of Yahoo, which have surged roughly 60 percent since Mayer became CEO, were down 8 cents to $25.12 (16.3 pounds) in after hours trading on Thursday.
Yahoo, once one of the Web's most successful companies, has seen its revenue stall in recent years as consumers and advertisers favour rivals such as Google Inc and Facebook Inc.
Following the completion of Amoroso's term at the annual meeting, the Yahoo board will consist of 10 members, the company said.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc , joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
NEW YORK/HONG KONG Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp has agreed to plead guilty and pay nearly $900 million in a U.S. sanctions case, drawing a line under a damaging scandal that had threatened its cut off its supply chain.
Viacom Inc is in talks with former Twentieth Century Fox Chairman Jim Gianopulos to lead its Paramount Pictures film studio, the Wall Street Journal reported.