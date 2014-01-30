Tech workers find communal living a solution for high rents
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
Yahoo Inc said it had detected a coordinated effort to gain unauthorized access to Yahoo Mail accounts using malicious computer software.
The company, which said there was no evidence that passwords or usernames had been obtained directly from its systems, said it had taken immediate action to protect affected users by prompting them to reset passwords.
"The information sought in the attack seems to be names and email addresses from the affected accounts' most recent sent emails," Yahoo also said in an announcement on its Tumblr site.
The list of usernames and passwords that were used to carry out the attack was likely collected from a compromised third-party database, Yahoo said.
The company said it had implemented additional measures to block attacks against its systems and was using second sign-in verification to allow users to re-secure their accounts. (link.reuters.com/zeg56v)
Company officials could not immediately be reached to identify the database from which the information had been taken.
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
DETROIT California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.
NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.