Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Thursday its FSB domestic spy service was not involved in any unlawful cyber activity, a day after the United States charged two Russian intelligence agents and two others with hacking 500 million Yahoo accounts.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had received no official information about the charges and had gleaned all it knew about the case from media reports. He told reporters on a conference call Moscow hoped to receive official information.
"We have said repeatedly that there can be no discussion of any official involvement of any Russian office, including the FSB (Federal Security Service), being involved in any unlawful cyber activities," said Peskov.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
BRUSSELS EU officials see the start of Brexit talks on Monday as a sign Theresa May is accepting their format for negotiations but they expect no quick deals and are wary the prime minister may try to break with Brussels protocol.