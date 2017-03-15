Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
MOSCOW Washington has not contacted Moscow over charges against Russians who allegedly hacked Yahoo user accounts in 2014, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday, citing a "highly placed" source in Moscow.
The source was also quoted by news agencies TASS, RIA and Interfax as saying that the topic of "Russian hackers" was part of an internal political struggle in the United States.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Catherine Evans)
GAZA Palestinian militant factions denied on Saturday a claim by Islamic State that three Palestinian men who carried out a fatal shooting and stabbing attack in Jerusalem were members of the militant group.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.