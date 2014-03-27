Alibaba buys online ticketing platform Damai
SHANGHAI China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm.
TOKYO Yahoo Japan Corp said on Thursday that it would buy mobile and broadband provider eAccess Ltd from its parent SoftBank Corp for 324 billion yen ($3.17 billion) in a bid to expand its services for tablets and smartphones.
SoftBank, which owns about 42.5 percent in Yahoo Japan, said in a separate statement that it would book a special gain of 55.7 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 2015.
LONDON Bitcoin regained its footing on Monday, having suffered its heftiest falls since early 2015 between Thursday and Saturday as investors sold the digital currency on worries about its future.
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc has been thrust deeper into turmoil with the departure of company president Jeff Jones, a marketing expert hired to help soften its often abrasive image.