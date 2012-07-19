New Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer's compensation package could total more than $70 million in salary, restricted stock, and stock options over five years, according to a regulatory filing made by the company Thursday.

Mayer's pay package is broken out into $1 million in annual salary and $42 million in stock options and other awards, as well as $14 million in "make whole restricted options" for forfeiture of compensation from Google Inc (GOOG.O).

As the first female Google engineer and one of its earliest employees, Mayer's net worth is already estimated to be as much as $300 million.

Yahoo's hiring of Mayer as CEO from Google earlier this week caught analysts, investors, and even some employees by surprise. Mayer, 37, edged out presumed front-runner and acting CEO Ross Levinsohn to become Yahoo's third CEO in a year.

Industry observers believe Mayer's selection over Levinsohn is a signal that Yahoo is likely to renew its focus on Web technology and products rather than beefing up online content.

(Reporting By Jennifer Saba; Editing by Peter Lauria and Richard Chang)