Yahoo Inc reported revenue of $1.35 billion in the fourth quarter, up nearly 2 percent year-on-year.

The Web portal said on Monday that its fourth-quarter net income was $272.3 million, or 23 cents per share, versus $295.6 million, or 24 cents per share in the year-ago period.

