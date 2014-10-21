U.S. judge rejects Google email scanning settlement
A federal judge rejected Google's proposed class-action settlement with non-Gmail users who said it illegally scanned their emails to Gmail users to create targeted advertising.
SAN FRANCISCO Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) reported a modest increase in revenue during the third quarter, exceeding lacklustre Wall Street targets, as the Internet company's online display advertising business continued to struggle.
Shares of Yahoo rose 1.1 percent to $40.61 in extended trading on Tuesday.
“This is a continuation of what we’ve seen for most of the last two years," said Pivotal Research Group analyst Brian Wieser, citing the ongoing weakness in the display advertising business.
Yahoo's revenue, excluding fees shared with partner websites, was $1.094 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, a 1 percent increase from $1.081 billion (0.67 billion pounds) in the year ago period.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were looking for adjusted revenue of $1.045 billion.
For the first time Yahoo disclosed its mobile revenue, which it said was more than $200 million in the third quarter. Yahoo said it expects that gross mobile revenues for the full year will exceed $1.2 billion.
Yahoo's revenue growth has stalled in recent years as its once-hot Web portal and email service have lagged rivals such as Google Inc (GOOGL.O) and Facebook Inc (FB.O). Chief Executive Marissa Mayer has revamped many of Yahoo’s products and acquired a string of companies during the past two years, but she has been unable to revive the company’s revenue growth.
Yahoo said that it's display advertising revenue, which accounts for roughly 40 percent of Yahoo's total revenue, declined 5 percent in the third quarter. Revenue from Yahoo's search business rose 4 percent year-on-year to $452 million.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Chris Reese, Bernard Orr)
A federal judge rejected Google's proposed class-action settlement with non-Gmail users who said it illegally scanned their emails to Gmail users to create targeted advertising.
Alphabet Inc's YouTube is doubling down on the lucrative business of competitive gaming, where players square off on virtual games for big prize money in tournaments.
LONDON The British government has referred Rupert Murdoch's planned 11.7 billion pound ($14.4 billion) takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to regulators to decide if the deal is in the public interest.