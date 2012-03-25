NEW YORK Activist hedge fund Third Point LLC is disappointed by Yahoo Inc's refusal to accept its nominees to Yahoo's board and will move forward with a proxy contest against the Internet company, it said on Sunday.

"Third Point offered several significant compromises to strike a deal and avoid a proxy contest," the fund said in a statement.

"Sadly for shareholders ... the consequence of the board's refusal to accept Third Point's shareholder-friendly proposals will be a time-consuming and distracting proxy contest that the company can ill afford," Third Point said.

(Reporting by Soyoung Kim, Editing by Gary Crosse)