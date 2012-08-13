The Yahoo! offices are pictured in Santa Monica, California April 18, 2011. Yahoo! will report its quarterly results on Tuesday. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Yahoo Inc to "hold" from "buy," saying the new chief executive's move to re-establish the company as a tech leader may result in lower margins and dilutive acquisitions.

Reuters reported on Friday that Yahoo board member and activist hedge fund manager Dan Loeb supported CEO Marissa Mayer's decision to rethink the company's plans to return to shareholders the cash it gets for selling a portion of its Alibaba Group stake.

"The potential removal of the share repurchase is a major perceived negative," said analyst Jordan Rohan, who expects the company to make dilutive acquisitions instead.

In addition, the company's new turnaround strategy may be to morph back into an internet platform company, not a media company, suggesting higher execution risk and lower margins at Yahoo, Rohan said.

The sale of Yahoo Japan would also pressure overall margins, he added.

Analyst Rohan is rated five stars for the accuracy of his earnings estimates on Yahoo, and ranks first among 29 analysts covering the stock, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

Mayer will look at the company's growth and acquisition strategy, the restructuring plan launched by her predecessor, and Yahoo's cash and capital allocation strategy, Yahoo said in Thursday's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A former Google Inc executive, Mayer was hired in July to revamp Yahoo. A Web pioneer, Yahoo has seen its revenue fall amid competition from Google and Facebook Inc, and changes in the online advertising market.

Loeb, the CEO of hedge fund Third Point, secured three seats on Yahoo's board in May following months of vocal criticism of the company's direction. Third Point is among Yahoo's largest shareholders, with a 6 percent stake.

Yahoo shares were marginally down at $15.08 in pre-market trading on Monday. They closed at $15.15 on the Nasdaq on Friday.

(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)