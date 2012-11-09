How do you say deja vu in Greek?
(This Feb 17 story adds dropped letter 's' in first paragraph)
TOKYO Japanese drink maker Yakult Honsha Co Ltd (2267.T) said on Friday that it and Danone SA (DANO.PA) have agreed to continue talks on the French food company possibly taking a bigger stake in Yakult.
The talks are based on a premise that Yakult will retain its independence, a Yakult executive told reporters.
Danone first took a stake in Yakult in 2000 and the two firms entered into a strategic agreement in 2004. Under the terms of that deal, Danone could not lift its stake to more than 20 percent for five years.
The agreement was revised in 2007 and the provision was extended for an additional three years, until it expired earlier this year.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by James Topham)
(This Feb 17 story adds dropped letter 's' in first paragraph)
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.
MUNICH German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested on Saturday that the euro was too low for Germany but made clear that Berlin had no power to address this "problem" because monetary policy was set by the independent European Central Bank.